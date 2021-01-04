COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – COVID-19 cases rose by 4,030 Monday in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 591,106 confirmed cases and 104,957 antigen cases — an increase of 1,133 antigen cases since Sunday — since the start of the pandemic.

The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported eight virus-related deaths Monday, bringing the toll to 9,900 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,071 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 42,500 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, and 7,471 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 5.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.3% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 407,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 11.6% positivity rate.

