ATLANTA – COVID-19 cases rose by 4,030 Monday in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 591,106 confirmed cases and 104,957 antigen cases — an increase of 1,133 antigen cases since Sunday — since the start of the pandemic.
The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported eight virus-related deaths Monday, bringing the toll to 9,900 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,071 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 5.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.3% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 407,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 11.6% positivity rate.
