ATLANTA – Georgia reported an additional 361 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has recorded 895,253 confirmed cases since the outbreak began.
The state has reported 18,052 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 31 since the previous day.
There have been 63,696 hospitalizations and 10,529 admissions into intensive-care units in Georgia due to COVID-19, according to state public health data.
Antigen positive cases were at 227,458, an increase of 184 from the previous day, while probable deaths related to COVID-19 are 2,768, according to the GDPH.
More than 8.72 million PCR/molecular tests have been performed, resulting in a 9.9% positive rate, the data stated.
More than 7.15 million state residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19, officially recording 7,156,518 vaccinated, according to public health officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.