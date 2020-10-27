ATLANTA — Georgia reached 353,372 COVID-19 cases Tuesday with 7,844 virus-related deaths reported since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia added 1,491 positive cases and 17 deaths since Monday, Oct. 26, the daily status report read.
More than 31,000 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 5,859 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.5% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 327,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 8.9% positivity rate.
