Terry Richards

ATLANTA – Georgia reported 341 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

There have been 904,073 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH. 

The GDPH has recorded 18,517 confirmed virus-related deaths – an increase of 14 from the previous day – and 2,926 probable deaths. Antigen positive cases increased by 92 from the previous day with public health officials reporting 231,453 cases.

More than 65,000 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,052 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.

Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 8.27 million with more than 79,700 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDP reports about 4.48 million have had at least one shot and 3.97 million are fully vaccinated.

