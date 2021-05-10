ATLANTA – COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose by 349 Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Public health officials have reported 886,723 virus cases since the start of the pandemic and 17,702 virus-related deaths – with an increase of one since the previous day.
The state health department reported 223,695 antigen positive cases – an increase of 111 antigen cases since the previous day; and 2,666 virus-related probable deaths.
There have been more than 62,200 hospitalizations and 10,217 ICU admissions due to COVID-19, according to data.
More than 8.48 million PCR/molecular tests have been performed since the start of the pandemic, with a 10.1% positivity rate.
More than 2 million antigen tests have been performed with a 10% positivity rate, according to the GDPH.
More than 6.56 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson allocations.
