VALDOSTA — Georgia reported an increase of little more than 3,000 coronavirus cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Wednesday.
The state has reported 1,200,327 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 3,145 cases since Tuesday, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 21,709 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,424 probable deaths. The state has reported 348,356 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
Nearly 79,100 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,664 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.31 million this week — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — approximately counting 10,315,483 million, according to the GDPH.
About 5.57 million have had at least one shot and 4.83 million are fully vaccinated.
