ATLANTA – Georgia added 3,527 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 766,604 confirmed cases and 166,308 antigen cases — an increase of 1,315 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.

The state reported 98 virus-related deaths Friday, bringing the toll to 13,146 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have been 1,712 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 51,479 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,555 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 6.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.2% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 451,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 14.1% positivity rate.

So far, the state has administered more than 1,073,000 vaccines to eligible residents across the state.

