ATLANTA – Georgia added 3,527 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 766,604 confirmed cases and 166,308 antigen cases — an increase of 1,315 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
The state reported 98 virus-related deaths Friday, bringing the toll to 13,146 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have been 1,712 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 6.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.2% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 451,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 14.1% positivity rate.
So far, the state has administered more than 1,073,000 vaccines to eligible residents across the state.
