ATLANTA – Georgia reported 274 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 901,472 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 18,407 confirmed virus-related deaths – an increase of four from the previous day – and 2,922 probable deaths. Antigen positive cases increased by 77 Tuesday with public health officials reporting 230,111 cases Sunday.
Nearly 65,000 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 10,917 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 8.05 million with 77,457 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
