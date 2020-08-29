ATLANTA — Saturday brought 2,428 new COVID case reports and 106 related deaths for the state of Georgia.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 267,758 coronavirus cases and 5,576 related deaths.
There were also 198 new hospitalizations reported Saturday, bringing the total of hospitalizations to 24,533 since the beginning of the pandemic. There have been 4,479 ICU admissions.
The state has conducted more than 2.31 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.6% positive rate.
More than 275,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 7.6% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
