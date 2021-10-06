COVID-19 update

VALDOSTA — Georgia has reported more than 23,000 deaths, officially reporting 23,077 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Wednesday.

The GDPH reported 292 new coronavirus cases with the state reporting 1,234,672 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The state reported 3,743 probable deaths and 358,968 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

Nearly 82,100 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,976 admissions into intensive care units reported.

Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.67 million this week — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — counting 10,673,228, according to the GDPH.

About 5.68 million have had at least one shot and 4.99 million are fully vaccinated.

