VALDOSTA — Georgia has reported more than 22,600 deaths, officially reporting 22,626 people have died from COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Friday.

The GDPH reported 2,481 new coronavirus cases with the state reporting 1,225,670 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The state reported 3,616 probable deaths and 356,393 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

More than 81,100 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 12,885 admissions into intensive care units reported.

Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 10.54 million this week — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — approximately counting 10,544,914, according to the GDPH.

About 5.64 million have had at least one shot and 4.94 million are fully vaccinated.

