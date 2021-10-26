COVID-19 update

VALDOSTA — Georgia surpassed 24,400 deaths Monday, officially reporting 24,439 people have died from COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The GDPH reported 3,186 new coronavirus cases with the state reporting 1,259,464 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The state reported 4,200 probable deaths and 368,702 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

More than 85,400 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 13,376 admissions into intensive care units reported.

Georgia's vaccinated population is at 11.1 million Monday — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — counting 11,102,516, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

About 5.78 million have had at least one shot and 5.15 million are fully vaccinated.

