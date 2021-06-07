ATLANTA – Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 201 Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has reported 897,864 cases and 18,190 virus-related deaths, an increase of one, data stated.
More than 64,000 hospitalizations have been reported since the start of the pandemic, data stated. There have been 10,668 admissions into the intensive-care unit since the pandemic's start, according to the GDPH.
Antigen positive cases totaled 228,533 while there's been 2,796 probable deaths, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 7.62 million with 73,000-plus people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
