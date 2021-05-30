ATLANTA – Georgia coronavirus numbers increased by 200 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The GDPH recorded 895,894 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,068 confirmed virus-related deaths – with no increase from the previous day – in the state since the start of the pandemic.
Georgia reported 227,710 antigen positive cases and 2,769 probable deaths relating to COVID-19.
There have been 63,764 hospitalizations since the pandemic began last year, according to the GDPH report. Admissions into the intensive-care unit totaled 10,543 as of Sunday, according to the report.
