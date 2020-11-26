ATLANTA – Georgia added nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reported 413,909 cases, a 2,946 case rise since Wednesday, and 8,716 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the department.
More than 34,500 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 6,464 admitted to an ICU. On Thursday, the state added 174 new hospitalizations.
More than 4.2 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.2% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 359,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.8% positivity rate.
