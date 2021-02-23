COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia COVID-19 cases rose by more than 2,000 Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health  

Georgia reported 2,337 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday bringing the state to more than 808,416 cases since the start of the pandemic  

Georgia has reported 182,405 antigen cases — an increase of 1,767 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.

The GDPH reported 75 more virus-related deaths Tuesday, raising the total to 14,761, with 2,166 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 55,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,967 admitted to an ICU.  

More than 7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.1% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 470,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 15.4% positivity rate.

More than 1.7 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna allocations.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you