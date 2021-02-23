ATLANTA – Georgia COVID-19 cases rose by more than 2,000 Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health
Georgia reported 2,337 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday bringing the state to more than 808,416 cases since the start of the pandemic
Georgia has reported 182,405 antigen cases — an increase of 1,767 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.1% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 470,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 15.4% positivity rate.
More than 1.7 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna allocations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.