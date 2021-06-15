ATLANTA – Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 188 Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has reported 899,784 cases and 18,307 virus-related deaths, seven more than the previous day, data stated.
Nearly 64,400 hospitalizations have been reported since the start of the pandemic, data stated. There have been 10,825 admissions into the intensive-care unit since the pandemic's start, according to the GDPH.
Antigen positive cases totaled 229,393 while there's been 2,864 probable deaths, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 7.84 million with more than 75,400 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
