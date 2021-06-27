Coronavirus case updates
Terry Richards

ATLANTA – Georgia reported 187 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. 

There have been 902,577 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH. 

The GDPH has recorded 18,469 confirmed virus-related deaths – no increase from the previous day – and 2,924 probable deaths. Antigen positive cases increased by 41 from the previous day with public health officials reporting 230,714 cases.

Nearly 65,000 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 10,981 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.

Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 8.2 million with more than 78,400 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDP reports 4.4 million have had at least one shot and 3.9 million are fully vaccinated.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you