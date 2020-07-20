ATLANTA — Georgia reported another 2,452 new COVID-19 cases Monday, with only three more deaths reported since Sunday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 145,575 coronavirus cases and 3,176 deaths.
Georgia added 2,452 positive cases in the last 24 hours, per the report.
As of Monday 15,047 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 2,829 admitted to intensive care units.
In new data added to the Department of Public Health daily status report, Georgia reported 37 new hospitalizations in the last 24 hours.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, said hospitalizations increased 39% during last week alone.
The state has conducted more than 1.27 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.4% positive rate.
Nearly 203,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting a 5.9% positive rate.
Georgians ages 18 to 29 are now the prominent age group for reported infections, while Georgians ages 50 and older still report significantly more deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.