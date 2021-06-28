ATLANTA – Georgia reported 130 new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 902,707 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 18,469 confirmed virus-related deaths – no increase from the previous day – and 2,924 probable deaths. Antigen positive cases increased by 60 from the previous day with public health officials reporting 230,774 cases.
Nearly 65,000 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 10,986 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 8.22 million with more than 79,000 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. The GDP reports 4.44 million have had at least one shot and 3.93 million are fully vaccinated.
