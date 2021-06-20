ATLANTA – Georgia reported 130 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 901,068 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 18,403 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,915 probable deaths. That is one less death than reported Saturday; health officials said such discrepancies often occur because of human error while typing in numbers.
Antigen positive cases increased by 73 Sunday with public health officials reporting 229,980 cases Sunday.
More than 64,600 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 10,901 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 7.98 million with more than 76,700 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
