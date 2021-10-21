VALDOSTA — Georgia's vaccinated population surpassed 11 million Thursday — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — counting 11,003,520, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
About 5.76 million have had at least one shot and 5.12 million are fully vaccinated.
Georgia surpassed 24,200 deaths Wednesday, officially reporting 24,239 people have died from COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH reported 987 new coronavirus cases with the state reporting 1,256,278 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.
The state reported 4,105 probable deaths and 367,585 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
More than 84,800 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 13,305 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.