ATLANTA – Georgia reported a record-breaking 10,000-plus COVID-19 cases in one day Friday.

Georgia passed 620,000 COVID-19 cases Friday and reached 10,180 virus-related deaths, with 10,379 new cases reported, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 620,247 confirmed cases and 113,762 antigen cases — an increase of 2,917 antigen cases from Thursday to Friday — since the start of the pandemic.

The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 80 virus-related deaths Friday, bringing the toll to 10,180 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,134 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 44,100 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 7,690 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 5.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.5% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 410,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 11.7% positivity rate.

Since vaccines started being distributed across the state, more than 123,000 people have received vaccinations.

