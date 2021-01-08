ATLANTA – Georgia reported a record-breaking 10,000-plus COVID-19 cases in one day Friday.
Georgia passed 620,000 COVID-19 cases Friday and reached 10,180 virus-related deaths, with 10,379 new cases reported, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 620,247 confirmed cases and 113,762 antigen cases — an increase of 2,917 antigen cases from Thursday to Friday — since the start of the pandemic.
The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported 80 virus-related deaths Friday, bringing the toll to 10,180 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,134 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 5.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.5% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 410,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting an 11.7% positivity rate.
Since vaccines started being distributed across the state, more than 123,000 people have received vaccinations.
