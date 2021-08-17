VALDOSTA — Georgia surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has reported 1,000,872 cases, an increase of 18,283 cases since Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The GDPH has recorded 19,044 confirmed virus-related deaths and 3,016 probable deaths. The state has reported 278,781 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
More than 69,300 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,683 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes people with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 9.21 million with more than 88,500 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH.
About 5.06 million have had at least one shot and 4.32 million are fully vaccinated.
