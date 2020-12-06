ATLANTA — Georgia reported 1,805 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report Sunday, Georgia reported 443,822 cases and 8,971 deaths, an increase of 49 deaths, since the pandemic began.
More than 36,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, and 6,676 admitted to an ICU. The state added 38 new hospitalizations Sunday.
More than 4.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.3% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed nearly 370,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 10.1% positivity rate.
