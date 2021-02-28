ATLANTA – Georgia COVID-19 cases rose by more than 1,500 Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reported 1,543 new COVID-19 cases Sunday bringing the state to 818,516 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Georgia has reported 188,005 antigen cases — an increase of 791 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 56,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,126 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.2 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 476,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 15.8% positivity rate.
More than 1.9 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna allocations.
