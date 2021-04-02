ATLANTA – More than 854,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reported 854,416 cases Friday, an increase of 1,194 from the previous day.
The state reported 16,727 deaths – an increase of 64 from the last change the previous day – with 2,449 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 208,139 antigen cases — an increase of 534 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 59,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,652 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.6% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 498,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 17.3% positivity rate.
More than 3.88 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson allocations.
