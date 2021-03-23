ATLANTA – More than 844,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Tuesday.
Georgia reported 844,720 cases Monday, an increase of 1,045 from the previous day.
The state has reported 16,187 deaths as of Tuesday — an increase of 16 since Sunday — with 2,401 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 203,453 antigen cases — an increase of 746 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 58,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,501 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.7% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed nearly 493,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 16.9% positivity rate.
More than 3.2 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson allocations.
