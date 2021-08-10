COVID-19 update

VALDOSTA — Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes those with at least one dose and fully administered — reached 9 million-plus Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

More than 86,500 people have had a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH. About 4.92 million have had at least one shot and 4.25 million are fully vaccinated.

Georgia has reported 968,167 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 4,365 cases since the previous day, according to the GDPH Tuesday.

The GDPH has recorded 18,881 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,981 probable deaths. The state has reported 263,258 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

Nearly 68,300 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,542 admissions into intensive care units reported.

