ATLANTA – More than 857,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reported 857,307 cases Tuesday, an increase of 967 from the previous day.
The state reported 16,761 deaths – an increase of 12 from the previous day – with 2,477 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 209,364 antigen cases — an increase of 507 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 59,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,685 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.5% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 500,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 17.4% positivity rate.
More than 4.26 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson allocations.
As of Saturday, April 3, the Georgia Department of Public Health's vaccine dashboard reported that Georgia had administered more than 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Georgia topped the 3 million mark Friday, March 19, meaning more than 1 million doses of vaccine were administered in just 15 days in the Peach State, according to a statement from Gov. Brian Kemp's office. Georgia has administered 89% of total doses shipped to the state.
"We continue to make steady progress in our vaccine administration here in Georgia," Kemp said in the statement. "The life-saving COVID-19 vaccine is our key back to normal, and with all Georgians ages 16 and over now eligible to receive the shot we are well on our way as we head into spring and summer. I continue to ask all Georgians to follow best practices, public health guidance, and most importantly, schedule their vaccine appointment with a local provider or at one of our state-operated sites using MyVaccineGeorgia.com."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.