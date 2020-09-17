ATLANTA — Georgia has reached 300,000 COVID-19 cases after the first cases in the state were reported in March.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 300,903 coronavirus cases and 6,474 related deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Thursday, 27,054 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 4,945 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 170 new hospitalizations Thursday.
The state has conducted more than 2.67 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.3% positive rate.
More than 292,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.1% positive rate.
