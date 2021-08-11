VALDOSTA — Georgia has reported 972,513 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 4,346 cases since the previous day, according to the GDPH Wednesday.
The GDPH has recorded 18,912 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,982 probable deaths. The state has reported 265,870 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.
More than 68,400 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,572 admissions into intensive care units reported.
Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes those with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 9.02 million with more than 86,700 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH.
About 4.93 million have had at least one shot and 4.26 million are fully vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.