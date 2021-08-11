COVID-19 update

VALDOSTA — Georgia has reported 972,513 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 4,346 cases since the previous day, according to the GDPH Wednesday.

The GDPH has recorded 18,912 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,982 probable deaths. The state has reported 265,870 antigen positive cases since the start of the pandemic.

More than 68,400 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 11,572 admissions into intensive care units reported.

Georgia's vaccinated population — which includes those with at least one dose and fully administered — is at approximately 9.02 million with more than 86,700 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000, according to the GDPH.

About 4.93 million have had at least one shot and 4.26 million are fully vaccinated.

