ATLANTA – Georgia reported 216 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 902,142 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
The GDPH has recorded 18,445 confirmed virus-related deaths – an increase of two from the previous day – and 2,924 probable deaths. Antigen positive cases increased by 116 from the previous day with public health officials reporting 230,519 cases.
Nearly 65,000 virus-related hospitalizations have been reported statewide since the start of the pandemic with 10,964 admissions into the intensive-care unit reported, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 8.12 million with more than 78,100 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.