ATLANTA – Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 251 Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has reported 898,115 cases and 18,214 virus-related deaths, an increase of 24, data stated.
More than 64,000 hospitalizations have been reported since the start of the pandemic, data stated. There have been 10,700 admissions into the intensive-care unit since the pandemic's start, according to the GDPH.
Antigen positive cases totaled 228,674 while there's been 2,810 probable deaths, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 7.69 million with 73,958 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
