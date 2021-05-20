ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday by 649 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has recorded 892,151 confirmed cases.
The state has reported 17,869 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 20 deaths reported since the previous day.
There were 62,994 hospitalizations and 10,388 admissions into intensive-care units in Georgia due to COVID-19, according to state public health data.
Antigen positive cases were at 226,157, an increase of 184 from Wednesday, while probable deaths related to COVID-19 are 2,722, according to the GDPH.
More than 8.63 million PCR/molecular tests have been performed, resulting in a 10.0% positive rate, the data stated.
More than 6.95 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson allocations.
