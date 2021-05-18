ATLANTA – Georgia saw an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday by 492 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has recorded 891,073 confirmed cases.
The state has reported 17,825 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, an increase of 21 deaths reported since the previous day.
There were 62,786 hospitalizations and 10,333 admissions into the intensive-care unit in Georgia due to COVID-19, according to state public health data.
Antigen positive cases were at 225,702 while probable deaths related to COVID-19 are 2,707, according to the GDPH.
More than 8.6 million PCR/molecular tests have been performed, resulting in a 10.0% positive rate, the data stated.
More than 6.87 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson allocations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.