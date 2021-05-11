ATLANTA – COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose by 720 Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Public health officials have reported 887,443 virus cases since the start of the pandemic and 17,722 virus-related deaths – with an increase of 20 since the previous day.
The state health department reported 223,933 antigen positive cases – an increase of 238 antigen cases since the previous day; and 2,669 virus-related probable deaths.
There have been more than 62,300 hospitalizations and 10,242 ICU admissions due to COVID-19, according to data.
More than 8.5 million PCR/molecular tests have been performed since the start of the pandemic, with a 10.1% positivity rate.
More than 2.01 million antigen tests have been performed with a 10% positivity rate, according to the GDPH.
More than 6.63 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson allocations.
