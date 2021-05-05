ATLANTA – COVID-19 cases in Georgia rose by 654 Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Public health officials have reported 883,418 virus cases since the start of the pandemic and 17,625 virus-related deaths – with an increase of 21 since the previous day.
The state health department reported 222,437 antigen positive cases – an increase of 364 antigen cases since the previous day; and 2,648 virus-related probable deaths.
There have been nearly 61,900 hospitalizations and 10,143 ICU admissions due to COVID-19, according to data.
More than 8.4 million PCR/molecular tests have been performed since the start of the pandemic, with a 10.2% positivity rate.
More than 1.97 million antigen tests have been performed with a 10.1% positivity rate, according to the GDPH.
More than 6.34 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson allocations.
