ATLANTA – Georgia's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 346 Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has reported 897,240 cases and 18,144 virus-related deaths, an increase of 41, data stated.
Hospitalizations increased by 77 to 64,013, data stated. There have been 10,642 admissions into the intensive-care unit since the pandemic's start, according to the GDPH.
Antigen positive cases totaled 228,272 while there's been 2,798 probable deaths, data stated.
Georgia's vaccinated population is at approximately 7.56 million with 72,715 people having a vaccine administered per 100,000.
