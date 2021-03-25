ATLANTA – More than 846,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia reported 846,745 cases Thursday, an increase of 1,185 from the previous day.
The state has reported 16,336 deaths as of Thursday — an increase of 79 since the previous day — with 2,415 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 204,616 antigen cases — an increase of 779 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 58,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,537 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.7% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 494,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 17% positivity rate.
More than 3.21 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson allocations.
The GDPH reported ongoing system and transfer issues have caused delays in updating the COVID-19 vaccine dashboard. Because of this the vaccine dashboard will be temporarily unavailable.
Cumulative number of vaccines administered, cumulative number of vaccine allocations by manufacturer and percent administered, and number of vaccine providers will still be published at 3 p.m. daily. Additional data will be limited, however.
