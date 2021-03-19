ATLANTA – Georgia passed 841,000 COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 841,084 cases since the start of the pandemic, a case increase of 1,261 from the previous day.
The state has reported 16,095 deaths — an increase of 42 from the number of deaths reported Thursday — with 2,369 probable deaths related to the virus.
Georgia has reported 201,333 antigen cases — an increase of 339 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
More than 57,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 9,460 admitted to an ICU.
More than 7.58 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 10.7% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 490,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 16.8% positivity rate.
More than 3.04 million people have received the vaccine in Georgia, between Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson allocations.
