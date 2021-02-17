COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia reported nearly 2,100 new COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Wednesday. 

Georgia has reported 796,547 confirmed cases and 176,700 antigen cases — an increase of 1,347 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.

The GDPH reported 78 more virus-related deaths Wednesday, raising the total to 14,254, with nearly 2,019 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 53,800 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,838 admitted to an ICU. 

Nearly 6.9 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.1% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 464,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 15% positivity rate.

Nearly 1.5 million people have received the vaccine, between Pfizer and Moderna allocations.

