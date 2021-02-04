COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia added 3,849 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 763,077 confirmed cases and 164,993 antigen cases — an increase of 1,857 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.

The state reported 141 virus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the toll to 13,048 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have been 1,708 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 51,247 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,511 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 6.5 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.2% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 449,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 14% positivity rate.

So far, the state has administered more than 1,030,000 vaccines to eligible residents across the state.

