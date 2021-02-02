ATLANTA – Georgia added 2,964 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Georgia has reported 755,412 confirmed cases and 162,028 antigen cases — an increase of 1,997 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.
The state reported 159 virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the toll to 12,772 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have been 1,678 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 6.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.2% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 446,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 13.8% positivity rate.
So far, the state has administered more than 836,000 vaccines to eligible residents across the state.
