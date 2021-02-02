COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia added 2,964 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Georgia has reported 755,412 confirmed cases and 162,028 antigen cases — an increase of 1,997 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. Antigen cases show results from rapid virus tests.

The state reported 159 virus-related deaths Tuesday, bringing the toll to 12,772 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have been 1,678 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 50,685 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,439 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 6.4 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11.2% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 446,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 13.8% positivity rate.

So far, the state has administered more than 836,000 vaccines to eligible residents across the state.

