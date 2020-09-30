ATLANTA — Georgia passed 7,000 COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 318,026 coronavirus cases and 7,021 related deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Wednesday 28,522 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 5,269 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 183 new hospitalizations Wednesday.
The state has conducted more than 2.93 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.2% positive rate.
More than 302,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.3% positive rate.
