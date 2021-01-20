ATLANTA – Georgia reported more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Wednesday.
Georgia has reported 695,400 confirmed cases and 141,249 antigen cases — an increase of 2,481 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The state reported 146 virus-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the toll to 11,411 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,367 probable deaths related to the virus.
More than 6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11% positive rate, health officials reported.
The state has performed more than 427,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12.7% positivity rate.
To date, the state has vaccinated more than 423,000 people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.