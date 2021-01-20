COVID-19 update

ATLANTA – Georgia reported more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Wednesday.

Georgia has reported 695,400 confirmed cases and 141,249 antigen cases — an increase of 2,481 antigen cases from the previous day — since the start of the pandemic. The state reports antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.

The state reported 146 virus-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the toll to 11,411 deaths statewide. The GDPH suspects there have also been 1,367 probable deaths related to the virus.

More than 47,300 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the report, with 8,041 admitted to an ICU. 

More than 6 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with an 11% positive rate, health officials reported.

The state has performed more than 427,000 antibody tests — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 12.7% positivity rate.

To date, the state has vaccinated more than 423,000 people.

