ATLANTA – Georgia passed 6,000 COVID-19-related deaths Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The death count rose to 6,037 Sunday, according to the GDPH report.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 283,199 since the start of the pandemic, according to the report.
The state recorded 25,523 hospitalizations. There have been 4,684 admissions into intensive-critical care units, according to the GDPH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.