ATLANTA – COVID-19 cases in Georgia increased by 3,025 overnight with deaths at more than 8,600, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Saturday report.
Friday, the case count stood at more than 399,000; Saturday, the count was 402,435.
As of Saturday, there were 34,023 hospitalizations and 6,366 admissions into the intensive care unit, data states.
Friday, more than 33,000 residents had been hospitalized and 6,340 had been admitted into ICU.
More than 4 million PCR/molecular tests have been conducted throughout Georgia, data stated.
