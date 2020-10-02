ATLANTA — Georgia passed 320,000 COVID-19 cases Friday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 320,634 coronavirus cases and 7,106 related deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Friday, 28,791 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 5,337 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 123 new hospitalizations Friday.
The state has conducted more than 2.97 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.1% positive rate.
More than 304,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.4% positive rate.
