ATLANTA — Georgia added 826 COVID-19 cases and 32 related deaths Sunday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health's daily status report, the state has reported 314,685 coronavirus cases and 6,946 related deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Sunday, 28,179 Georgians have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic and 5,187 admitted to intensive care units. The state reported 26 new hospitalizations Sunday.
The state has conducted more than 2.88 million viral tests and is reporting a 10.2% positive rate.
More than 301,000 Georgians have had antibody tests conducted — that show past signs of infection — with the state reporting an 8.3% positive rate.
